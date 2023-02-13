Home News Election of the Effective Participation of Victims Board
News

Election of the Effective Participation of Victims Board

by admin
Election of the Effective Participation of Victims Board

Ángela María Rubio Mejía, Secretary of Social Development of the capital of Risaraldense, stated that “we hope that there will be a very active participation of the organizations representing victims and defenders of victims’ rights and that they carry out their registration now.”

Contribute to the territorial action plans for the attention and reparation of the population victim of the armed conflict; It is one of the main functions of the Participation Board, for which it will be important to renew said leadership and that the elected members represent their interests. For this electoral process, as of the date, the Victim Participation Board will take office for a period of 4 years, before they were only elected to represent for 2 years. The above according to resolution 002 of January 2, 2023, issued by the Municipal Ombudsman to issue provisions for the registration process, Rubio Mejía pointed out.

See also  The Dragon Boat Festival sends blessings to Wang Mang's nursing home with strong warmth

You may also like

Macalister Silva’s energetic speech for which Millionaires did...

Rare!The big egg in the woman’s home was...

the most important dates of the electoral calendar

Commentator of Guangming.com: Recruiting through public examinations is...

The orangutans of the National Development Plan

Faced | The New Century

Zhejiang held a meeting of provincial party members...

A violent death was recorded in the rural...

The United States shoots down another “UFO”, this...

China provides about 53 tons of tents to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy