Ángela María Rubio Mejía, Secretary of Social Development of the capital of Risaraldense, stated that “we hope that there will be a very active participation of the organizations representing victims and defenders of victims’ rights and that they carry out their registration now.”

Contribute to the territorial action plans for the attention and reparation of the population victim of the armed conflict; It is one of the main functions of the Participation Board, for which it will be important to renew said leadership and that the elected members represent their interests. For this electoral process, as of the date, the Victim Participation Board will take office for a period of 4 years, before they were only elected to represent for 2 years. The above according to resolution 002 of January 2, 2023, issued by the Municipal Ombudsman to issue provisions for the registration process, Rubio Mejía pointed out.