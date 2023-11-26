Vitor Roque played again!

11/26/2023 at 01:53 CET

The future ‘9’ of Barça, who has been out for two months, played the last 26 minutes of Athlético Paranaense – Vasco da Gama (0-0) of Brasileirao 2023

Vitor Roque, who was highly applauded for his ‘torcida’, showed that he is fully recovered, but was little encouraged by his teammates

And two months after breaking two ligaments in his right ankle, Vitor Roque returned to the playing field. He did it on the same stage, the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, where Colombian centre-back Nico Hiernández, from Internacional, knocked him out, to play the last 26 minutes (plus six added minutes) of Ahtlético Paranaense – Vasco da Gama (0 -0) corresponding to the 35th day of Brasileirao 2023.

‘Tigrinho’, who focused all eyes, showed that he is fully recovered from the first serious injury of his meteoric careerwhich is undoubtedly great news for Barcelona fans.

He played with a lot of confidence, but he was not too motivated by his teammates, which is still incomprehensible considering that he is the most decisive footballer of ‘Furacao’as the offensive statistics corroborate.

At the end of the match, he retired to the locker room with a certain point of disappointment and a serious countenance, the same as all the members of Ath. Paranaense, for not having been able to add three vital points that would have brought them closer to the goal of being able to access the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Those from Curitiba have only added three points from the last eighteen in play.

The return of Vitor Roque was highly anticipated in Curitiba and Barcelona. His ‘twisted’ received it as he deserved. He celebrated with a thunderous applause when the future ‘9’ of Barça took off his tracksuit and received the last instructions before entering the field of play. He did it in the 64th minute and came on in place of Willian Bigode.

The team led by Wesley Carvalho hammered throughout the entire match in search of a victory that would break their dynamic in this final stretch of the league. And the goal almost came with a ball that Willian Bigode hit the crossbar (min. 12) and, later, with an action in which the Uruguayan Canobbio In a face to face with the goalkeeper Leo Jardim gave too much screw to his shot, which went wide (min.29).

For Vitor Roque, this meeting meant starting the countdown to his arrival at Barça in the next winter market. This Saturday in Vallecas, Deco once again expressed that the arrival of the 18-year-old attacker is a priority for the sports management.

“What is clear is that we cannot sign a player like Gavi because there is no one on the market. So, let’s see what position we bet on. Vitor will surely come [Roque] in January. We are talking about it and I think it is going that way.“, declared the Blaugrana sports director in statements to ‘DAZN’.

‘Tgrinho’ still has three more commitments with his current team until the Brazilian season comes to a close definitively on December 6. Victor Roque He will return to the scene next Thursday at Mineriao, in Belo Horizonte, against Cruzeiro, who are playing for permanence.