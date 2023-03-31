Home Sports Vivicity of Ragusa. Prologue to the Prison
Sports

Vivicity of Ragusa. Prologue to the Prison

by admin
Vivicity of Ragusa. Prologue to the Prison

Important prologue to the Vivicittà di Ragusa, which on Sunday will have its 38th edition in the Iblean city as in the other dozens of Italian cities, with the classic departure simultaneously at 10:30 given by the microphones of Radio Rai. Also this year Vivicittà had its appendix in some of the Italian prisons and Ragusa was one of the places involved, with a wonderful event held at the Prison where guests of the structure assisted by Uisp Iblei and Asd No to doping Ragusa have kicked off this edition of Vivicittà which promises to be stellar.

There will be many competitors who on Sunday will face the classic circuit of the 3 Bridges of approximately 3.3 km, to be covered 3 times to reach the classic distance of 10 km. The chronometric results obtained by the various protagonists will then be included in the classic final classification with compensated times which will decree the absolute winner of the event. When registration is closed, over 300 participants have registered, including those who have joined the playful-motor walk and the youth trials.

The race, named in memory of Titta Tumino and with the sponsorship of the Municipality of Ragusa led by the Mayor Peppe Cassì and the councilor for sport Eugenia Spada, will start in Viale Tenente Lena, meeting at 8:30. A special thanks to the companies that have decided to support the event, in particular by providing material for the refreshment points, such as Ima dried fruit, Yblon birrificio siciliano, and Vini Mazza. Appointment on Sunday, to be part of a national holiday.

See also  MotoGP Portugal, the season kicks off from Portimao. TV times - When and where to see qualifying, sprint race and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

For information: Asd No to Doping Ragusa, tel. 331.5785084, www.maratonadiragusa.com

Previous articleFlights from Catania: here are the new destinations

You may also like

My big lesson. I was a little crazy...

Boston asphalts Milwaukee, 70 points from the Tatum-Brown...

China’s three-person basketball Asian Cup lineup prepares for...

After a long wait: First Planica competition cancelled

Juventus, will Kean say goodbye at the end...

the car takes off and crashes into a...

I lose and I’m done! Joshua has a...

Nino la Rocca accused of beating his ex-partner

Top player Renard back in France national team

Oscar Pistorius, denied probation: ten years ago the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy