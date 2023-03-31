Important prologue to the Vivicittà di Ragusa, which on Sunday will have its 38th edition in the Iblean city as in the other dozens of Italian cities, with the classic departure simultaneously at 10:30 given by the microphones of Radio Rai. Also this year Vivicittà had its appendix in some of the Italian prisons and Ragusa was one of the places involved, with a wonderful event held at the Prison where guests of the structure assisted by Uisp Iblei and Asd No to doping Ragusa have kicked off this edition of Vivicittà which promises to be stellar.

There will be many competitors who on Sunday will face the classic circuit of the 3 Bridges of approximately 3.3 km, to be covered 3 times to reach the classic distance of 10 km. The chronometric results obtained by the various protagonists will then be included in the classic final classification with compensated times which will decree the absolute winner of the event. When registration is closed, over 300 participants have registered, including those who have joined the playful-motor walk and the youth trials.

The race, named in memory of Titta Tumino and with the sponsorship of the Municipality of Ragusa led by the Mayor Peppe Cassì and the councilor for sport Eugenia Spada, will start in Viale Tenente Lena, meeting at 8:30. A special thanks to the companies that have decided to support the event, in particular by providing material for the refreshment points, such as Ima dried fruit, Yblon birrificio siciliano, and Vini Mazza. Appointment on Sunday, to be part of a national holiday.

For information: Asd No to Doping Ragusa, tel. 331.5785084, www.maratonadiragusa.com