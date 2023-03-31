Home News Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 5, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 5, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 5, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  For the smile of the suburbs and the ugliness of war

You may also like

In-depth implementation of the strong county project to...

Negative consequences of restrictive monetary policy are becoming...

The Sting of South Asian Ethnicity in British...

Transit and Transportation will guarantee road safety during...

Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

The war with the Russian Federation – Ukraine...

This is how date 11 of the League...

Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with...

Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss...

Woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who was wanted as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy