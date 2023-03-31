She is in Lomé for a master class on April 1 and 2, 2023! Lauren Morgan, the makeup artist of high personalities, living in France is currently in her country, Togo to share her know-how.

This two-day master class is dedicated respectively to individuals on behalf of Saturday morning and for professionals who want to improve further on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

“We are going to be focused on time because it is the basis of make-up and following this training, learners will receive a certificate,” reassured the trainer.

Lauren Morgan has already exchanged with Togolese make-up artists during a meet-up on Saturday March 25 in Lomé. A meeting that took place around the theme “how to turn your passion into business“, during which she shared her story and gave some advice for success in the field.

Versatile artist, Lauren Morgan evolves mainly in the world of make-up. She is a nail technician, certified eyelash technician and barber. She is also a beauty columnist on television sets and responsible for the company, Lauren Morgan Academy, where we train in professional make-up professions.

Atha Assan