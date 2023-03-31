view post

WiFi speakers connect to your home network so you can play music and other content directly from streaming services. In contrast to many Bluetooth speakers, you can connect them to several end devices at the same time if necessary. Manufacturer Sonos recently expanded the market with two new speakers: the Sonos Era 300 and the Sonos Era 100. What the new models can do, what they cost – and where you can save now.

Sonos Era 300: The new WiFi speaker at a glance

A lot has already happened in the design of the compact sound box: Unlike the classic cylindrical shape of the Sonos loudspeakers, the Era 300 comes in an oval shape that is slightly narrower in the middle. You can now control the volume using a touch slider on the top.

Four tweeters and two woofers and mid-range drivers work inside for powerful bass. In the first practical tests, for example with Chip or Ntv, they do an excellent job: the sound is balanced and full. With the 3D audio feature, the speaker automatically adjusts the sound to the room. Previously, this only worked via a connection to an Apple device – the new Sonos Era 300 regulates this independently via the microphones, so that Android users can also enjoy the feature.

Speaking of the microphone: coupled with Amazon’s Alexa or Sonos’ own voice assistant, the speaker also responds to voice commands. If you don’t need the function, you can switch the microphones off completely using the button on the back.

Sound : two woofers, four tweeters

: two woofers, four tweeters links : WiFi, Bluetooth, AUX-in

: WiFi, Bluetooth, AUX-in functions : Dolby Atmos, 3D sound thanks to Trueplay (also for Android devices), compatible with Amazon Alexa, microphone that can be deactivated, Apple AirPlay 2

: Dolby Atmos, 3D sound thanks to Trueplay (also for Android devices), compatible with Amazon Alexa, microphone that can be deactivated, Apple AirPlay 2 Weight : 4.47 Kilograms

: 4.47 Kilograms Dimensions: 260 x 160 x 185 Millimeter

In addition to the WLAN connection, the Sonos Era 300 also supports Bluetooth. You can even plug in audio sources via cable via the 3.5 millimeter jack.

Here you can get the Sonos Era 300 with a discount

The recommended retail price for the new Sonos Era 300 is 499.00 euros – that’s a proud sum for a speaker. If you want to equip several rooms at once or use the speakers in stereo mode, you will already find a good offer from specialist retailer Tink: the double pack costs 948.00 instead of 998.00 euros. So you save 50.00 euros.

The deal gets even better if you enter the code SONOS-PIXEL in the shopping cart: Then you get the Bluetooth in-ears Google Pixel Buds A worth 69.00 euros as a free bonus.

View Sonos Era 300 for 499.99 euros at Saturn*

Sonos Era 100: what can the successor to the Sonos One do?

Overall, the Sonos Era 100 is significantly more compact and lighter than the Era 300, but it doesn’t have to hide in terms of sound. The smaller model also comes with the automatic equalizer function, which is intended to determine the best possible sound for the entire room. WLAN, Bluetooth and cable input are also on board.

Sound : two woofers, two tweeters

: two woofers, two tweeters links : WiFi, Bluetooth, AUX-in

: WiFi, Bluetooth, AUX-in functions : Dolby Atmos, compatible with Amazon Alexa, microphone that can be deactivated, Apple AirPlay 2

: Dolby Atmos, compatible with Amazon Alexa, microphone that can be deactivated, Apple AirPlay 2 Weight : 2.02 Kilograms

: 2.02 Kilograms Dimensions: 120 x 182,5 x 130,5 Millimeter

The 100 model is the successor to the Sonos One. Two new tweeters and woofers each replace the previously installed Play:1 hardware and are intended to provide stereo sound. However, you only get the right stereo sound if you couple two of the speakers together. Tink also has a double pack with a discount on offer for this: The two Sonos Era 100 are 28.00 euros cheaper in a set than when buying them individually.

View the Sonos Era 100 for EUR 279.99 at Media Markt*

Cheaper alternative: Sonos One SL

At €279.00, the Sonos Era 100 is no bargain. It should still be a Sonos speaker with a strong sound? Then it’s worth taking a look at the Sonos One SL, which is around 100.00 euros cheaper. With this WLAN speaker you have to do without voice control, the new 3D audio and the Bluetooth connection – but rich sound, app operation and the stereo option are also included here.

