Vladimir Gutiérrez focused on MLB

Cuban Pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Vladimir Gutiérrez Team Up for MLB Comeback

Unity and support among Cuban players in the MLB is evident in the collaboration between seasoned pitcher Aroldis Chapman and up-and-coming talent Vladimir Gutiérrez. With their sights set on a successful return to the league in 2024, the two pitchers are working together to achieve their goals.

Chapman, who has been a dominant force in the MLB since 2010, boasts an impressive track record with a clean average of 2.53 and 321 games saved. Throughout his career, he has played for several teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers, and has earned two World Series rings and seven All-Star appearances.

On the other hand, Gutiérrez made his debut in the National Series in 2013-2014 before ascending through the ranks to AAA and making his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. Despite facing challenges and a Tommy John surgery in 2022, Gutiérrez is determined to make a comeback to the Majors.

The two pitchers recently shared videos on their Instagram accounts, showcasing their rigorous training sessions led by Cuban coach Freddy Salazar and pitching specialist Hector Berrios. The videos demonstrate the dedication and commitment of both players as they work on their mechanics and movements in preparation for the upcoming season.

Chapman and Gutiérrez’s collaboration exemplifies the support and camaraderie among Cuban players in the MLB, as they strive to achieve their common goal of returning to the league at the highest level. With the guidance and mentorship of experienced players like Chapman, Gutiérrez is determined to make his mark in the MLB and continue the legacy of Cuban talent in the sport.