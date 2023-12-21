The University of Granada’s Reorganization and Renovation Plans for Central Campus and Expansion to V Centenario

The University of Granada (UGR) is gearing up for a major campus reorganization, with plans to transfer one of its faculties to the V Centenario Building. The move will allocate 70,130 euros from the UGR’s budget for next year and is expected to ease space constraints at the central campus.

The dean of the Faculty of Labor Relations and Human Resources expressed the need for more space, highlighting the potential transfer as a “strategic decision.” The UGR also aims to address the space issue by considering the old police station building on Duquesa Street as a possible infrastructure improvement.

The UGR’s 2024 budgets details various projects, including comprehensive rehabilitation of the old police station and the construction of new buildings at different campuses. These involve new facilities at the Higher Technical School of Computer Engineering and Telecommunications, a new classroom in Cartuja, and the new Faculty of Dentistry at the PTS.

The budget also includes funds for the restoration of historical buildings, such as the Colegio Máximo and renovations at the Royal Hospital and the Faculty of Law, both Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC) of the UGR.

In total, the UGR’s budget for next year amounts to 581.9 million euros, demonstrating a 2.96% increase from the previous year. The university also plans to invest in infrastructure improvements as part of a larger intervention plan across all campuses.

These campus reorganizational and renovation efforts will see UGR through the next few years, aiming to address growing space challenges and improve the university’s academic and research environments.