Vlahovic after Lukaku, that’s enough: you can’t play with racist chants, the game must be stopped (for real)

DONE FOOTBALL CLUB – It used to be Lukeno Vlahovic. We went from black to gypsy. The have changed protagonistsbut the story is the same: the racism in stadiums Italians. And also the epilogue: waiting for sports judge (we’ll see if at least the Atalanta curve will be disqualified), for the moment the only culprit remains there victimthe footballer targeted by the chants who got a yellow card.

The problem is that we keep looking at the finger, not the moon. The debate is monopolized by silly controversy on the admonition to Vlahovic and the comparison with Lukaku, the alleged unequal treatment lamented by the Juventus fans for their favorite, when the FederCalcio has already manifested to him solidarity and leaked that she would be ready to pardon he too in the event of a possible disqualification (which is not here, since it is not a matter of expulsion). But she had been one top that of the president Gravina then, and it would be again now.

As we had written, there was a risk of reducing the fight against racism to one pat on the back against the player, left to fight with his bare hands against uncivilized. Sure, then there was the Daspo per 171 fansbut there we talk about measures extra-calcium. On the sports justice front, however, the pardon has remedied in retrospect an injusticedid nothing to fix the problem at the root: avoid that those chants repeat themselves own. In fact after not even two weeks here we go again.

The colors and the matrix of the insult change, but racism is not a matter of sweater nor of skin. The situation is practically identicalaggravated by recidivism (Vlahovic himself had already been a victim a Bergamo of the same chants when he was still playing for Fiorentinaleft almost in tears by the insults in the post match interview), and the surreal words of the coach Gasperini, who almost defended his curve. “Racism is very serious and must be fought but, in my opinion, in this case it is rather about rudeness”. Gasperini tried to explain that Atalanta also have players from Eastern Europe, such as Pasalic o Djimsitand that Vlahovic is targeted because he is an opponent, as may have happened in the past to other particularly divisive and representative players of their clubs, such as Balotelli, or Lukaku himself. Assuming and not granting that he is right in what he says, he has anyway injustice: it’s still a racist way, da troglodytesto express dissent. And for this unacceptable.

This is exactly the point: we should no longer accept it. In Bergamo, the referee duties correctly suspended the race at the first sign, but then the game resumed and the chants continued as if nothing had happened. So much then to generate the broken reaction by Vlahovic. Everyone talks about that tag waved by Duties, right, wrong, but it’s not that referee behavior we should focus on. The protocol it must be applied for real, and not only pro forma, to save appearances. If there are discriminatory chants, the game is stopped. Whenever it is necessaryeven at the cost of condition the match. Nor does the argument that this would be delivered any longer hold up a weapon to the fanswhich the companies would eventually become hostages of curves. Even the properties must take note of it, if you are not able to eradicate the phenomenon it obviously means that in certain squares it is not possible to play football. You don’t play with racism. It is the only solution.

