VOGHERA

A new under for Vogherese, waiting to complete the squad with another central defender. The Rossoneri team has completed the purchase of Matteo Gerosa, right back defender born in 2002, arriving from Base 96 Seveso, with whom he played the second part of last season of Excellence, after starting with the Varzi shirt. Gerosa then goes to replenish the battery of young people available to Mr. Giacomotti.

The other under

Still on the subject of the green line, Voghe will also include the midfielder, born in 2004, Jacopo Lanzi, coming from Alcione, and could add two other pawns in the under package, including Stefano Storti, a side born in 2003 from the City of Varese. The attention of the Rossoneri club, however, is concentrated on the box of the defensive center; after the graft of the Argentine Leandro Bacaloni, 27, Voghe is scanning the market to identify another important power plant, which can collect the legacy of the departing Gabrielli and Lorusso, completing the department.

«Our philosophy in the transfer market is clear – explains the Rossoneri president Oreste Cavaliere – we want to give continuity to a group that has consolidated over the years, integrating it with targeted purchases. We have lost the two central defense, which for professional reasons, have decided to marry elsewhere, but we will replace them worthily. In the meantime, Bacaloni arrived, a large central player with a strong competitive charge, just back from an excellent season in Borgomanero. In midfield, we have included a high-level player like Noia and in attack, we are happy to have confirmed everyone. Bahirov, Franchini, Romano, Buscaglia and Andriolo have our total trust and we keep them close ». Continuity is the watchword in the Voghe home: «I see that the other teams are reinforcing themselves in a consistent way, but this is normal. There are teams that have reached 20 points behind us, and I would have been surprised if they hadn’t made an important transfer. For our part, we want to continue the project started in recent years and compared to previous seasons, we have the advantage of being able to continue with Giacomotti, a technician who has shown all his abilities ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI