Volkswagen ID.7: it has numbers

NEW ENGINE – The Volkswagen officially unveils the ID.7, the electric sedan engineered on the MQB platform that should give the Tesla Model 3 a hard time. The German company has staked everything on aerodynamic efficiency and autonomy, without however neglecting dynamic qualities. There Volkswagen ID.7 will be offered in two versions: Pro e Pro S, both equipped with the same new generation 286 HP electric motor with a torque of up to 550 Nm, which transmits power to the rear wheels. The more performing version ID.7 GTX equipped with two engines will arrive later.

PRO E PRO S – The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro has a 77 kWh battery, has a DC charging power of up to 170 kW, with andeclared range of 615 kmwhile the Pro S has an 86 kWh accumulator that can be recharged with a power of up to 200 kW, which guarantees a declared mileage of 700 km. A new battery management software is also making its debut on the ID.7, which ensures that the battery is preconditioned before being parked at the charging station.

GREAT EFFICIENCY – The generous autonomy of Volkswagen ID.7 it is also possible thanks to the great aerodynamic efficiency which is reflected in flowing and sinuous lines. The front end is completely closed, with a muscular bonnet and LED headlights with a slim strip for daytime running lights and direction indicators integrated in the upper part. Another design feature, visible on the side, is the rib under the base of the window and the arched line of the roof. At the rear it is possible to notice the horizontal lights connected by a LED strip that highlight the width of the car. The ID.7 is hole 496 cm, 186 cm wide and 153 cm high, with a wheelbase of 296 cm, which ensures plenty of space in the passenger compartment. An intelligent panoramic roof with glass that switches electronically from clear to tinted and vice versa is available as an option. Furthermore, the 532-litre trunk is a perfect ally for long journeys.

MODERN AND ESSENTIAL – Big leap forward in the interior of the Volkswagen ID.7 where a new 15-inch touch display of the multimedia system makes its debut, with a redesigned and customizable interface. The display has been divided into two touch bars that are always visible and the Home screen. The Volkswagen ID.7 is also equipped as standard with a head-up display with augmented reality new generation, which shows most of the information necessary for driving, while essential data, such as speed, are displayed on the small display located in front of the steering wheel. Lines are displayed in the driver’s field of vision lane marking, distance alerts, or navigation turn arrows. Information such as the current and permitted speed as well as status messages are projected approximately 3.5 meters in front of the vehicle. A new generation of seats for the driver and front passenger is also making its debut on the battery-powered sedan. Depending on the version, the seats can be adjusted electrically up to 14 ways (ergoActive seats). Another novelty is the Adaptive seat climate control; the driver and front passenger can activate an automatic mode whereby temperature and humidity sensors in the seats recognize the need for cooling and/or heating, adjusting the climate control accordingly.

ASSISTS YOU IN EVERYTHING – Step forward also in terms of safety. There Volkswagen ID.7 it is in fact equipped with an updated version of the Travel Assist driving assistance system, which can count on various optimizations, such as the improvement of the adaptive maintenance of the lane, in addition to the Park Assist (parking assistance), which is able to memorize the maneuvers more frequent.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST? – Have not been made official i prices, but the entry version should be around 55,000 euros. It will arrive on European markets in the latter part of 2023.