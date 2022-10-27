Cuneo-Chieri 0-3 (18-26, 20-25, 14-25)

The first derby of the season in Piedmont goes to Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri who deserved the victory, dominating the match in all three sets of blocking lessons: 12 to 3 at the end of the one-way match. Cuneo Granda San Bernardo was greatly affected by absences and injuries: Gicquelle, Agrifoglio, Szakmary and Magazza, awaiting the arrival of the Hall. So Zanini made a fire with the supplied wood. Chieri reaches the second victory, Cuneo has two defeats: at the tie break in Urbino and that of the derby. The setter from Chieri Bosio is the best in the field, 15 points for Groblena, 14 for Cazaute and Villani. The problem for Zanini now is the recovery time of the missing players, because on Sunday there is already the Casalmaggiore stumbling block. It is Chieri who takes the field immediately concentrated and takes that slight advantage useful to keep Cuneo at a distance for the whole set, with the tendency always in favor of the Chieri. The guests beat Kuznetsova who suffers, from half part time, the pressure and misses a few too many balls (22% in attack, 2 out of 9). Cuneo reacts in the middle of the set with Diop (4 points), then it is the opponents’ block that dictates the law and in the end they are 6-1 for Reale Mutua Fenera. The set ends, not surprisingly, with two winning walls: by Wietzel and Storck. Ends 18-25 with 36% in attack for Cuneo and 48% for Chieri. Same story in the second set. Chieri seems to know well the way to put the Granda San Bernardo in difficulty and beats in a surgical way. Two aces from the guests arrive for 6-9 and 10-13. Cuneo seems to react (16-17), after the long exchange of 17-19, Fenera presses on the accelerator: Kuznetsova improves in attack (7 points) and Drews 5), the only attack terminals for the Signorile. Cazaute goes wild and scores 8 points (75%), while Granda San Bernardo does not solve the problems in reception and capitulates: 20-25. Cuneo shows no signs of recovery. Signorile runs all over the field to receive ballerina and Chieri does not give up: the advantage of 8 points remains the same until the end of the last set and the match ends with the 14-25 of the third set.