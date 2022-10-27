“I thought it would be very interesting for you to find out how many things you have to put into the first three or four minutes of a film,” Bogdan George Apetri, director of Miracle. Story of crossed destinies. “It is important to make the viewer understand what kind of film they are watching.”

The film, in Italian cinemas from October 27, is set in Romania and tells the story of Cristina, a young 19-year-old nun who sneaks out of the isolated monastery in which she finds herself to deal with an urgent situation. She will never return. A police inspector will reconstruct her every move in an investigation that will lead him to discover not only the truth, but also a miracle.

Bogdan George Apetri is a Romanian director, writer and producer. He teaches directing at Columbia University in New York. Miracle is his third feature film.