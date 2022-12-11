Home Sports Volleyball A3. Da Rold Belluno fights, but yields with the leaders
Volleyball A3. Da Rold Belluno fights, but yields with the leaders

A good Da Rold Logistics Belluno was defeated 3-1 by leaders Vigilar Fano. Two sets played (at least) on par with the first in the class are not enough for coach Gian Luca Colussi’s men: the first, won 27-25, and the second, lost 29-27 after being ahead from start to finish .
Fano has shown that it is not there by chance, in front of everyone, with 31 points in 12 games, the result of 11 victories (consecutive) and only one defeat. Thus, in the third and fourth set, the away team showed off a practically perfect performance, and managed to win 25-19 and 25-20. Helped, of course, by the 29 points of the German opposite Marks, a real thorn in the side of all the defenses of the A3 series White group.
One day from the end of the first round, the Belluno team slip to eighth place, but remain three lengths behind fourth position, occupied by Med Store Tunit Macerata, next opponent (Sunday in the Marche) in the match that will close the first half of the season.

THE ANALYSIS

«We played two games in one – argues coach Gian Luca Colussi -. A first part over the top, perhaps even beyond our standards: we managed to put a great opponent in difficulty. The regret is for the second set finale: with a 4-point lead, we should have been more cynical and instead we got caught up. Then we paid for the tiredness: not so much physical as mental. Maintaining such a high level is not easy. Fano then grew up a lot. Well done to them, but here we are ».

See also  Weijia League: Jiangsu lost to Quzhou and Chengdu returned to the top of the list_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO-VIGILAR FANO 1-3
FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 1, Novello 16, Graziani 15, Saibene 5, Stufano 12, Mozzato 11, Martinez L1, Pierobon L2; Guolla, Paganin, Ostuzzi 4; in Candeago, Galliani, Guastamacchia. Coach Gian Luca Colussi.
WATCH FANO: Zonta 2, Marks 29, Gozzo 12, Ferri 5, Maletto 10, Ferraro 1, Raffa L1, Tito L2; Roberti 4, Sabatini 1, Carburi, Galdenzi 2, Gori. Coach Maurizio Castellano.
Referees: Michele Marotta and Marco Laghi
Partial: 27-25, 27-29, 19-25, 20-25.
Note: for Da Rold Logistics Belluno winning shots 4, wrong shots 20, blocks point 7; for the Vigilar Fano bv 2, bs 18, mp 11. Set duration: 32′, 33′, 24′, 26′. In the fourth set (on 13-14), yellow card for Martinez (Da Rold Belluno). Approximately 400 spectators present.

