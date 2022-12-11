Listen to the audio version of the article

«For the League, the project of autonomy remains firm in the corporate object. If we were autonomous, if we had a federalist country as thought by the founding fathers, we would have had a much more efficient and much more responsible country. If today we have a two-speed country it is not the fault of autonomy, but of centralism which has declaredly failed». This was stated by the president of Veneto, the Northern League Luca Zaia, guest of Maria Latella’s Sunday coffee on Radio 24.

Silvio Berlusconi holds back on the project: “Let’s evaluate the proposal of differentiated autonomy with prudence which must in no way penalize the regions of southern Italy and should be linked to an institutional reform in the presidential sense”, writes Cav. in a note after the lunch in Arcore which focused, among other things, on the theme of the manoeuvre.

“Fontana will win in Lombardy, I’ll give him a hand”

Zaia then declared that “in Lombardy we race with our friend Attilio Fontana in the regional championships, he will win, I will also give him a hand”. “It will be a good challenge but Fontana will certainly bring home the result,” added Zaia. The reply from the governor of Lombardy was ready: «I thank my friend Luca Zaia for the renewed support in view of the elections of 12 and 13 February 2023. Together we will obtain that autonomy which will make us even more competitive in Europe and in the world, to continue be the economic engine of our country,” Fontana said on Facebook.

“A fair debate in the League, but no to new groups”

“I find it natural that there is a debate in the League but discussion is one thing, the creation of new groups is another,” Zaia said later on the birth of the Northern Committee. “I would definitely say no to the creation of new groups because it is good to discuss but it is not good to create new political subjects and council groups,” he added.

“The fact that Massimiliano Fedriga runs with a personal list is not an extra problem for Matteo Salvini’s League,” he added. “I’ve always run with my own list since I was in the Province – continued Zaia – and I’ve always proved that it was never an issue for the party. I had 77 percent of the votes of the Venetians and certainly the League was not 77 percent in Veneto».