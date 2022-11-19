The rhinos come home. After two away games in a row, they will perform again at the Spes Arena, where Monge-Gerbaudo Savigliano will arrive tomorrow (Sunday 20 November, 6 pm) for a high-altitude challenge. Yes, because the Piedmontese are third and Da Rold Logistics Belluno follows three points behind. And he aims to re-engage the podium area.

FACE OPEN

«It will be another battle under the net – says coach Gian Luca Colussi -. Savigliano is a tough team, they show good volleyball and, above all, they have more points than us. We will play “face to face”, we need to show off a good performance in front of our people. We will do everything to bring home the victory». Confidence is not lacking: «We trained well during the week. The work in the gym has been profitable, also because we are slowly recovering from the various injuries and overcoming a series of physical problems that had limited us a bit in the last period».

FIELD FACTOR

The public could act as a “seventh man” on the pitch: «It’s an added value, but it would be a mistake to rely only on the supporters’ contribution. As I have already said in the past, we must be able to repeat the good performances we offer at the Spes Arena even away from home. In any case, thinking of current events, we absolutely want to make the field factor count».

ULTERIORE STEP

Despite the defeat, the match with the leaders Abba Pineto raised the level of self-esteem: «In general we recorded positive responses – continues Colussi – in the sense that we managed to put 80 percent of what we set ourselves into practice. 80%, but to compete against opponents of this magnitude it is necessary to express 100%. We, on the other hand, have committed some small ingenuity, net of the strength, even physical, of an excellent opponent. So, good from a lending point of view, but we need a further step».

MORALE

The two passives in sequence, in Bologna and Pineto, have not affected the morale of the group: «The atmosphere is positive. We are aware that our splendid start to the championship was also linked to the calendar. We can’t win them all – concludes the coach – and no one, however, has asked us: maybe those who don’t know the A3 championship expect a team like ours to always remain at the top, but that would be misleading. In any case, we are more energized than ever to face the commitment with Savigliano».

DESIGNATION

The referees designated for the match are Roberto Guarneri from Messina and Marco Pernpruner from Verona. The comparison will also be broadcast live on YouTube, on the official Legavolley channel. Two precedents, with one victory for each side.