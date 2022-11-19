10:17

Kiev: «16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region affected in 24 hours»

Russian forces shelled 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging apartments and structures. The military administration of the oblast writes about this in Telegram, reports Ukrinform. “According to the main department of the national police in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the past 24 hours the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Zarichne, Chervone, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Dorozhnianka, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk,” the report reads. Police have received 33 reports of damage and destruction of citizens’ homes and infrastructure due to Russian bombing. Last night, Russian missiles hit an industrial plant in Zaporizhzhia.