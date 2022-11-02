He missed the first two league games due to a physical problem. But, now that he is back regularly on the court, he has confirmed the impressions of last year: Matteo Mozzato, a young man, is only so for his identity card. Because he plays with the maturity of a veteran. Twenty years the former Volley Treviso; nineteen, yet to be completed, Francesco Guastamacchia: a pair of power plants that smells of the future. And it is already able to guarantee stability and certainty in the present.

SURPRISED, BUT AWARE

It is also thanks to the freshness of its young people that Da Rold Logistics Belluno, after five days, is paired at the top of the ranking together with Savigliano: «This start – explains Mozzato – surprised me. But, at the same time, I am aware of the potential of the team and I know that we can do even better ». Last Sunday’s success has a considerable specific weight: «With Garlasco we started a bit subdued and then recovered gradually. We were good at starting from the attitude at the end of the first set ».

THINK POSITIVE

Mozzato is a staple of rhinos: «In this new version of the DRL I’m finding myself very well. Coach Colussi always encourages me to give my best and to think positively. The audience of the Spes Arena? One of our strengths. It’s like having an extra element on the pitch: the support of the fans greatly affects our performance ». The central does not put limits on providence: «The goal is to remain in the upper levels of the ranking. But now we have two tough away matches against Geetit Bologna and Abba Pineto. And we will face them trying to apply the technician’s indications as best as possible ».

COURIER

Speaking of the next trip, the company is collecting subscriptions to organize a supporter bus in view of the confrontation at the Palasavena in Bologna, scheduled for Sunday 6 November (6 pm): those interested can write to 389.0848068 (i.e., to the marketing manager , Enrico Zanolli). Upon reaching a minimum number of subscriptions, more details will be provided on costs and other aspects.