24 points and 20 winning attacks (out of 37) with just 2 errors.

There is no doubt who was lpmvp of Da Rold Belluno in the victorious debut of San Donà. Marco Novello is one of the happiest notes of Gian Luca Colussi’s team, who won in three sets, at the end of a Venetian derby managed to perfection by rhinos, especially in the warm phases.

From Rold Belluno, start with a bang in the Venetian derby nicola pasuch

09 October 2022



Phases in which the opposite, fresh from the splendid experience at Tinet Prata in Pordenone, gets “up to temperature”. And opens the volleyball fire. His personal score is indicative: 24 points and 20 winning attacks (out of 37) with just 2 errors. If you are looking for an MVP in the debut race, don’t go too far from this guy with the “5” printed on his back and who just today (Monday 10 October) turns twenty: «I start really positive. In part we expected it, but in volleyball no result is certain ».

10 October 2022



Beyond the round result, it was not easy to overtake the Volley Team Club: «In the final of the third set we sweated, but in the long run we deserved the 3-0. We are very happy ». The only reason for regret? The opposite is revealed with a smile: «I’m only sorry that, according to Covid rules, it is mandatory to go and get the ball in the cart. Seriously, that’s okay ».

FIRST SUNDAY AT HOME

Meanwhile, the rhinos are already looking to the next match: the first officer in front of the public friend of the Spes Arena. On Sunday 16 (6 pm) in the shadow of the Dolomites the Brugherio Chemical Range will arrive, victorious in their debut (3-2) against Monge-Gerbaudo Savigliano.