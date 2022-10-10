Home World The arrest of Alessia Piperno in Iran, the regime: “Foreigners respect the laws”
The arrest of Alessia Piperno in Iran, the regime: “Foreigners respect the laws”

TEHRAN – Foreign citizens who are in Iran for tourism or business must respect the laws of the country: the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Nasser Kassani said, referring to the foreigners arrested in recent days, including the Italian Alessia Piperno, accused of taking part in the anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. “The investigations continue and the respective embassies and foreign citizens are informed of the latest developments – he said -. Iran is a safe country for all foreign travelers, no one will be disturbed. But they must respect our rules”.

