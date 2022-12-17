Conegliano-Minas 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-21)

Third consecutive final of the Club World Cup for Imoco Conegliano which has no problems with the Brazilian champions Minas in the replica of last year’s semifinal. At 6 pm the Vakifbank-Eczacibasi challenge with the confrontation of striker Egonu-Boskovic. Tomorrow’s finish is scheduled at 2 pm. Conegliano starts immediately strong (with Gray replacing Plummer) with Haak already in good shape who constantly passes over the wall and Wolosz who doesn’t struggle to distribute. Brazilians struggling against the Venetian wall. With the lead at +8 for Imoco everything is easy. Gray closes a set without history. The second set starts with a 5-0 win by Imoco. Minas tries to comeback with PriDaroit and Thaisa up to 10-10. Conegliano, who had slowed down in service, comes back with Gray and Robinson and another great block performance, closing the set without problems. Third set with the same pattern and Santarelli who also gives space to Gennari in place of Robinson. The Imoco slows down the pressure a bit but never gives the idea of ​​losing control of the race. Closes Haak.