He has tried to defend activists and journalists, to keep the light on their fate and on when it continues to happen in Iran. But in the end too Muhammad Ali Kamfirouzi he has been arrested. According to his brother, it happened on Wednesday: the judiciary, the man warned, is “responsible for protecting my brother’s life and health“.

Among Kamfirouzi’s clients are Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, the two journalists arrested after covering the death of Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died while in the custody of the morality police. Kamfirouzi’s lawyer, Mohammad Ali Bagherpour, said he was unaware of the allegations made against his client. As reported by the reformist wing newspaper Ham Mihanthe arrest brings the number of lawyers detained in connection with the protests to 25.

Hamidiwho works at the reformist newspaper Shargh and is an Iranian journalist specializing in women’s rights, she was arrested on September 20 after reporting to the whole world what was happening in Iran. She was in the hospital where Mahsa spent three days in a coma before dying and she photographed the embrace of the young girl’s parents outside the room where their daughter was hospitalized. A snap that went viral, costing her the arrest.

Mohammadijournalist of Ham Mihanwas instead arrested on September 29 after going to Amini’s hometown, Saqez, in the province of Kurdistan, to tell the funeral of the young woman. On that occasion, several women took off their veils in defiance of the Islamic Republic’s dress code. The journalist’s husband later complained on Twitter that the security forces had raided their home and that his wife had been taken to Evin prison without formal charges.

The two reporters were formally charged on November 8 with “propaganda against the state” and “conspiracy against national security”, crimes punishable by the death penalty in the Islamic Republic. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Paris-based media observer, has expressed concern about their fate and called for their immediate release.

Iran said on December 3 that more than 200 people had been killed in the protests – which officials describe as “riots” fomented by enemies of the Islamic Republic – including dozens of agents. Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said Iranian security forces killed at least 469 people in the crackdown, in an updated toll released today.

Meanwhile, Iran this week released two teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of taking part in the demonstrations: Amir Hossein Rahimi15 years old, e Sonia Sharifi17, both released on Thursday after nearly two months of detention.