Eleven people – 10 nurses and a doctor – are under investigation by the Pordenone prosecutor’s office for the suspicious death of an 87-year-old woman from Teglio Veneto (Venice). It was the doctors in the Latisana emergency room, as reported by the Gazzettino, starting the report that the woman, admitted to a nursing home in San Michele al Tagliamento, had bedsores. The patient allegedly had lesions so deep that they left marks near her sacrum. Signs that normally take months to form. It was the family members who reported the incident a few days ago and the woman died yesterday. Also yesterday the coroner Antonello Cirnelli performed the autopsy. There are also suspicions on some signs on the wrist that the corpse would present.

“Trust in RSA”

“The municipal administration of San Michele al Tagliamento (Venice) and the Board of Directors of the Special Company for Social Services ‘Ida Zuzzì represent their total trust in the staff of the local rest home”. This can be read in a joint note after the opening of an investigation. “This trust is placed in particular in the medical and nursing staff – continues the press release – who, even during the various actual situations of Covid, have always been able to operate with total dedication to the management of the structure, one of the few remaining publicly managed rest homes , and to the care of the approximately 90 people hosted there, often affected by serious pathologies related to old age”. The administration, concludes the note, “in relation to the awareness that the staff of the structure has acted with the utmost accuracy, has prepared the legal protection in order to favor the path of justice to bring out the truth in the shortest possible time while safeguarding the personal, to allow him to carry out his work with the usual attachment and dedication demonstrated both from a professional and human point of view”.