Volleyball, Italy Usa 2-3, the highlights of the Nations League 2023 match

Second defeat in three matches for the Azzurri in this Turkish leg of the VNL: after the knockout against Poland, a knockout against the United States also arrives in Antalya. A match that the Olympic champions won 3-2 with partials of 16-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20, 9-15. The return of captain Sylla (16 points for her) is not enough for Mazzanti. Italy will be back on the field tomorrow, Saturday 3 June, against Turkey at 7pm on Sky Sport Arena

The story of the match

Mazzanti changes something compared to the match against Poland and proposes Bosio-Nwakalor diagonally setter-opposite, Sylla in place of Degradi with Omoruyi spikers, Mazzaro and not Danesi with Squarcini in the center and Panetoni, not at his best, as a libero. The return of Captain Sylla doesn’t shake the blues who enter the field exactly as they concluded the last match: inaccurate in reception and service. The United States immediately took advantage of it and with Drews in the band and Rettke in the center found easy solutions to go ahead and close the set in just over 20′ with a score of 16-25. The second half of the blues is of a completely different thickness who find incisiveness in defense and in the break phase and immediately take off. Mazzaro is out with an arm problem, Danesi is playing. Nwakalor, Sylla and Squarcini on shields, but Anna Danesi closes with a nice block for the 1-1 with the score of 25-14. The third set was more balanced, at least until 15-16 when the blue ones find an important break reaching +4 on 17-21 with Sylla as a great protagonist. An advantage that Mazzanti’s girls manage well until 25-22 which comes thanks to a mistake by Jones-Perry. In the fourth set, Italy’s comeback is splendid as they are trailing 7-14 and reach the Americans at 18-18. from there, however, comes the decisive break of the Olympic champions who close on 20-25. At the tie-break, the USA got off to a better start and went up 2-8, the Azzurri tried to react but the disadvantage was too large: Kiraly’s team closes at 9-15.