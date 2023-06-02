Diario Occidente Catwalk in Cali Fashion District

‘Cali Distrito Moda 2023 reaches its closing day with complete success. Today at 3:45 pm the Diario Occidente/Epson catwalk will take place, with the presentation of the collection of the Seine collective that consists of 40 new creators.

This is how the collection will comprise 40 garments that explore the creative combination of the sports universe with avant-garde and alternative styles. It is carried out by a thorough investigation of trends with forecasts of 2024 and 2025.

The Sena/Epson collection will be an exploration of the sports universe, transgressing the standards of formality.

The exploration of a sports universe is proposed since Valle del Cauca has specialized in the production, manufacture of Sportswear and control garments, but experimentation in design, generation of new trends and new products is scarce.

The narrative discourse of the collection will be essentially composed of three concepts:

spiritual awakening

It reflects the connection with the divine, conveying a sense of peace and harmony.

Ecodetoxification

It is a call to recognize our environmental responsibility. It is to detoxify our mind transforming the collective beliefs of space, time, identity and human potential.

Indomitable Spirit “Order over chaos”

It is characterized by looking to the future, leaving behind obsolete methods, systems and lifestyles. It is entering a truly limitless existential era.

The Seine

The Industrial Technological Design Center is a SENA training center in the city of Cali. It is a multisectoral Training Center and has 4 technological lines:

digital communication

Design and mechatronic maintenance.

Technological mainstreaming.

Smart wardrobe.

The smart clothing line offers training programs that serve the Productive, Clothing, Design and Fashion sectors.

The Sena/Epson collection will be developed by 42 apprentices from the technologist training program in collection development for the fashion industry and 7 apprentices from the program in development of collections for footwear, leather and leather goods, 7 instructors from the intelligent clothing line with Expertise in product design and development, pattern making, footwear design and development, leather goods development, an innovation manager.

