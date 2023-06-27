Volleyball Nations League 2023, week 3 schedule and teams: what you need to know

At least two victories to arithmetically hit the qualification for the Final Eight in Arlington, USA, scheduled from July 12. This is the objective of Coach Davide Mazzanti on the eve of the third and final week of matches of the women’s VNL. After the four victories obtained in the Hong Kong stagethe Azzurri flew to Bangkok where on Wednesday 28 June at 15.30 Italian time they will face the Brazil, in the rematch of last October’s world semifinal, won by the South Americans. In the following days the challenges with Canada (June 30, at 8.00 Italian time), Croatia (July 1 always at 8.00) e Japan (2 July at 12.00).

How Italy arrives

Captain Sylla and companions occupy the eighth place in the general classification with 5 victories and 3 defeats: a double success against Canada and Croatia, both well within the reach of our national team, should guarantee a place among the eight of the Finals in Texas. Aggressive and compact Italy seen at work in the tie-break against China will be neededcertainly not the dull one of the first round played in Turkey: the physical condition is growing and it is reasonable to expect a step forward also in the game, given that the mechanisms between the setter Bosio and the rest of the team are getting oiled more and more as the days go by . Among the 14 called up Francesca Villani enters, returning after a muscle injury, and Linda Nwakalor leaves who still remains in Bangkok to continue the work with the rest of the team.