Home » Volleyball: turbulence in the DVV – revolt against René Hecht
Sports

Volleyball: turbulence in the DVV – revolt against René Hecht

by admin
Volleyball: turbulence in the DVV – revolt against René Hecht

Status: 07/15/2023 10:07 am

German volleyball is on a sporty descent. One reason is turbulence in the association. This is another reason why there is a revolt against President René Hecht.

On the homepage of the German Volleyball Association (DVV) the heading for the overview of dates is: “This is happening this week!” ?

On Sunday (July 16th, 2023) officials of the DVV will meet with representatives of the state associations in Göttingen for an “open dialogue”, according to the official terminology.

Sporting descent, financial problems, lack of staff

There is a rumbling in German volleyball, which is on a sporting descent in the hall and in the beach area, which has financial problems after the insolvency of its own marketing agency and is looking for management staff because several positions have become vacant in recent months, not always at the request of those affected .

The rumbling has become so loud that the president of the association, René Hecht, is to be advised to resign on Sunday, according to information from the sports show, in order to get out of the dilemma face-saving.

Otherwise, according to a state association president, there is a risk of being voted out and possibly a mudslinging with negative headlines that would further damage the sport.

“The presidents of some state associations have expressed the desire for personnel changes,” said the DVV when asked by the sports show whether Hecht knew what was in store for him in Göttingen.

It remains to be seen whether he will comply with the wishes of the opposition associations.

Dispute with specialist magazine

The association writes that the meeting should be “open-ended about current projects, issues and future cooperation”.

See also  Superlega - Milan makes the feat and eliminates Perugia! 3-1 in game 5 and now the semifinal against Civitanova

So far, volleyball has benefited from its existence as a fringe sport, as some remarkable events have remained almost unnoticed by the public. The “Volleyball Magazin”, for example, which describes itself as the “mouthpiece of the scene” because it is the only medium that reports continuously on the sport, was forbidden from participating in press conferences.

If the German Football Association were to do this for the specialist magazine “kicker”, it would be a topic that would make it onto social networks and news agencies in a matter of minutes.

The attempt at a peace-making conversation between the magazine and the DVV went horribly wrong, perhaps also because President Hecht withdrew the “du” from the editor of the volleyball magazine at the beginning of the conversation, which both had been using for decades.

“Distrust and fear” reign at the DVV

Hecht is Germany’s record national player with 385 international matches for East and West Germany. He took over the DVV in June 2018 after the presidency resigned due to a dispute with the majority of the state associations about the future direction.

In the meantime, a lot has backed up again. Sport directors left the federation and were not replaced. The post of board member Bernd Janssen, who gave up voluntarily, has not yet been filled. “There is obviously a lack of everything at the DVV headquarters: staff, an understanding of responsibilities, information and, above all, mutual trust,” writes the “Volleyball Magazin”. “Distrust and fear” rule at the DVV.

The association responded with a long letter to the “Volleyball Magazin” demanding that the “false reports” be corrected. So far, however, the magazine has stuck to its statements.

See also  Handball player Xenia Hodel and the reactions to her national break

Former employees of the DVV confirmed to the sports show that the working atmosphere in the association’s headquarters was poisoned at the time. There was even a fear that personally addressed emails might have been read.

You may also like

Livestream – The 14th stage of the Tour...

Title: “Tijuana Defeats Cruz Azul 2-1 with Gonzalez’s...

Jannik Sinner was beaten by Novak Djokovic in...

Title: “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Triumphs Over Brazil:...

World Cup in Australia: “Bush full of snakes”...

there is also the campaign – Sport Marketing...

South Africa wins friendly against Costa Rica after...

Merida Scultura Endurance GR: the high-speed gravel

Title: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunes Takes on Red Army’s...

FC Bayern: Missed the big goal – Neuer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy