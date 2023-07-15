Home » Palermo, escaped from Malaspina prison: two minors taken back
World

by admin
by livesicilia.it – ​​49 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Two minors detained at the Malaspina juvenile prison in Palermo escaped and were immediately taken back. Uilpa denounces it. “Only thanks to the agents of the juvenile institute prison, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, was it possible to arrest the two fugitives”. “Two minors, one from Palermo and one foreigner, in prison for crimes against…

