Federal Environment Agency brings restrictions into play

Low water in the Rhine near Bingen

A limitation of municipalities and cities could be the withdrawal of water from rivers to protect the water bodies from drying out.

(Photo: IMAGO/Manngold)

Berlin The Federal Environment Agency (UBA) believes that restrictions on water consumption are possible in view of the drought. The legal instruments for this are available. “Counties can issue so-called general decrees in the event of water shortages in order to restrict certain uses,” said the head of the Water and Soil department at the UBA, Christoph Schulte, the Handelsblatt.

Water saving measures have long been a realistic scenario for the Association of Towns and Municipalities. “Climate change has reached the water supply,” said managing director Gerd Landsberg to the Handelsblatt. With regard to possible relief measures, he referred to the past year, when heat and drought had required additional measures in the region. “In individual counties, water consumption has been restricted, for example by banning lawn sprinkling, filling pools or washing cars.”

