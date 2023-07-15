Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to be launched and which mission the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is on.

This information is known for the successful launch of the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III):

The last start time window for the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is currently Friday, July 14, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 08:00 and 10:00 exactly.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 89 flights have departed from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 26 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III)?

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third mission to the moon. It is repeating most of the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission, using only a lander and a rover. After a controlled descent, the lander will make a soft landing on the lunar surface at a specified location and deploy the rover. The six-wheeled rover weighs about 20 kg and is powered by solar energy. It will move around the landing site, conduct chemical analyzes of the lunar surface and send the data back to Earth via the orbiter. The lander will collect data on moonquakes, the thermal properties of the lunar surface, the density and fluctuations of plasma on the lunar surface. Overall, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will gather scientific information on the moon’s topography, mineralogy, element abundance, lunar exosphere, and hydroxyl and water ice signatures.

The LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) starts its mission

All information about LVM-3 | Chandrayaan-3 at a glance:

RocketLVM-3 (GSLV Mk III)Full NameLaunch Vehicle Mark-3 (GSLV Mk III)Launch Service ProviderIndian Space Research OrganizationMission NameChandrayaan-3Mission TypeLaunch Time2023-07-14OrbitStatusSuccessfully LaunchedCountryINDLocationSatish Dhawan Space Centre, India

The last update time for this information is the 14.07.2023at 6:26 p.m.

