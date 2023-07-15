Winter holidays in the City: more than 200 proposals in 15 days to enjoy with the family

As is the case for this time of year, during these two weeks of winter recess, the city of Buenos Aires becomes one of the main tourist destinations in the country where residents, families and visitors can visit and discover the attractions it offers.

This is how cultural centers, museums and theaters in Buenos Aires; the CCK, Tecnópolis or La Rural de Palermo, stand as some of the alternatives to enjoy the classic winter holidays.

In addition to the walks and visits to the Planetarium, the Usina del Arte, the Botanical Garden, the Ecological Reserve, there will also be more than 200 cultural proposals in these fifteen days.

The agenda includes music and theater shows, youth literature, games, workshops, musicals for the little ones, dramatized guided tours, children’s movies and celebrations for Friend’s Day and Grandparent’s Day.

Those who wish to consult the complete program should visit https://disfrutemosba.buenosaires.gob.ar/ or https://buenosaires.gob.ar/cultura/vacaciones-de-invierno.

The Government of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, launched the BA Tickets platform, so that residents and tourists can access the entire range of activities. After registering at https://entradasba.buenosaires.gob.ar/, tickets can be purchased or reserved.

San Martin Cultural Center. You can enjoy different shows, such as the Corear Orchestra, the symphonic band that recreates the music of video games of all time. Waminix, the contemporary circus show directed by Leticia González De Lellis and Osqui Guzmán, or the musical by Hugo Midón, Wonderful Objects. Another work will be mystic Turreo, the free and musical version of Macbeth, written and directed by Mariana “Cumbi” Bustinza. In addition, Incantationis is presented as the option aimed at children from 4 to 8 years old.

Coda Orquesta, Flor Otero and Germán Tripel will say goodbye to the holidays at the CCSM with Soundtrack: forty years of democracy in concert.

Kirchner Cultural Center. The 2023 edition of holidays to assemble brings together proposals for children, young people and families from all over the country. It includes concerts, plays, the immersive room, stage shows, literature, movies, workshops, games and the Children’s Book Fair.

Usina del Arte. There will be activities designed for children up to 12 years old; for example, shows, art, concerts, workshops, guided tours, sports and recreational urban activities.

Recoleta Cultural Center. From today until July 30, it launches Formas de Imaginar, a series of activities designed for children. From Tuesday to Sunday, there will also be recitals, theater, cinema, drawing marathons, workshops, silent party, storytelling, karaoke, beatbox tournament and a special edition of Rap Culture. The activities will be free and without prior reservation, except for the cinema and theatre.

Technopolis. The mega-exhibition of art, science and technology opens its doors under the slogan The Power of the Collective. The park opens from Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 19, with free admission and without prior reservation. There will be rock recitals, theater for adults and children, and performances for teenagers.

The Rural of Palermo. Starting next Thursday, La Rural offers activities to share with the family. The little ones, for example, will be able to meet and interact with the animals of the farm in the open air, go around on pony and see the demonstrative dairy farm. In addition, they will be able to learn about the garden, composting and biodiversity in the daily workshops of La Huerta de La Rural.

The Planetarium. One of the classics of the holidays will present these two weeks the full dome astronomical show Aventura espacial and the musical La estrella mochilera. There will also be guided tours and traditional telescope observations.

Let’s go The Plazas. From July 17 to 28, the activities program proposes 240 recreational proposals, games and free shows in the green spaces of the fifteen Buenos Aires communes. There will be thirty daily shows of musicals, theater, magic, clown and literature.

Tourism in the City. The Buenos Aires Tourism Entity will offer proposals for weekends. It includes guided tours, photographic circuits, walks and outdoor shows for all ages.

They restrict the transit of trucks on routes

With the aim of facilitating the movement of private cars and long-distance buses, and preventing traffic accidents during the start of the winter holidays, the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) ordered the restriction of circulation for this weekend. of trucks on national and provincial routes with tourist destinations.

To the extent, the Pan-American, Western, Riccheri and Buenos Aires-La Plata highways are reached, and five other Buenos Aires routes, among others.

The measure began to apply yesterday, and will continue today from 7 to 9.59. Tomorrow it will govern from 18 to 20.59. There will also be alcohol, speed and VTV controls.

In AU 2, the restriction will be from kilometer 40.5 of the Branch Bs. As.-Mar del Plata of AU Bs. As.-La Plata to km 400 (Camet). Provincial Route 11, from the intersection with RP No. 36 (Pipinas) to km 537, in Chapadmalal.