The world champion goes on the attack, the day he gets angry with his Slovenian rival for not giving him relief, before allowing himself to be captured by the peloton

Egan Bernal starred in a fall in the penultimate stage of the Catalan test

A Remco Evenepoel It does not matter what drawing the stage has. He was enraged because he rushed attacking Primoz Roglic at the top of Lo Port where, on top of that, he messed up with the change.

As if that were not enough, in Belgium, his country, Wout van Aert He took headlines and covers after a victory in a classic called E3, Flanders essay, which was a show. That’s why he ran off on his way to King’s Mills where he took out the stake, the hammer, the bat and whatever was necessary. And where she announced again as if she were carrying a megaphone that this Sunday she will mess it up on the slopes of Montjuïc, in the farewell to the Volta -different time, arrival at 2:00 p.m.-.

This Catalan round is a race where two fight and the rest seem to look at them, with some flash of Marc Soler. And if they look at them, it is not because they are satisfied, but because none is sufficiently prepared to follow Roglic and Evenepoel. Ports arrive, on the way to Molins, such as the Creu d’Aragall, which are neither fierce nor famous. And there appears the world champion pedaling at a turbo pace. There he answers Roglic. They are left alone. All behind, except Soler who had attacked before with the successful proposal to displace Mikel Landa from fourth place overall.

Evenepoel long live the show! spank over and over again Roglic, which seems, only seems, because the helmet prevents him from seeing it, which does not ruffle. The seconds are falling. Nobody reacts from behind, in part, because it is not their war and because except for the companions of one and the other, they all do not care if a world champion or a triple winner of the Tour wins. Let them fight and wear themselves out because the rest are neither there nor expected in such a battle.

The duel enters the cartoon phase. Evenepoel He has a face of anger elevated to the maximum expression. He does nothing but ask for relief from Roglic, who looks the other way. Shouts the Belgian, but Roglic It goes in one ear and out the other. Until the total divorce arrives. Let’s get some air on the getaway! Evenepoel stop pedaling and go to the opposite side of the road where you are riding Roglicwho does not flinch … until the squad captures them.

Is the party over? No way. 8 kilometers from the Molins finish line comes the bonus sprint of Pallejà, and again Evenepoelas if he did not run out of gasoline, he goes and wins it to counteract the second bonus he had taken from him Roglic in another flying goal with a prize. Everything remains the same for Barcelona as before it started. Roglic outstrips Evenepoel with 10 seconds on the eve of the last duel, where logic indicates that things have to go very badly for the Slovenian runner for him to lose the Volta.

The Australian wins the sprint Kaden Groves, the same one who won in Sabadell, despite having punctured three kilometers from the finish line. And colorín colorado ends a stage without respite where the only bad news was the abandonment of Egan Bernal due to a fall. He does not raise his head.