Tennis player Markéta Vondroušová celebrated her first advance to the 3rd round of Wimbledon. She called the match against the Russian Veronika Kuděrmětová, whom she beat twice 6:3, the best she had ever played on a grass surface. She is happy that after the clay her game is also working on another surface and she told journalists that she had motivation against Kuděrmětová due to her earlier behavior.

