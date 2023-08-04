Voss-Tecklenburg has to draw the right conclusions after the World Cup

With the embarrassing end after the preliminary round at the World Cup, the German women’s soccer team missed a great opportunity. Recently, their popularity ratings had skyrocketed. The TV ratings show that people of all ages and genders were interested in the ensemble’s performances. The fact that it ended so quickly fits into the image of the German Football Association (DFB). 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, whether men, juniors or women: no team manages to play to its potential when it matters.

German national football teams have too little to offer tactically and in terms of group dynamics to be able to do justice to the guiding principle that has been in place for decades. The reputation that players in jerseys with the federal eagle develop as a tournament team and are therefore more to be feared from game to game is playful. The reason for the failure of women lies in a fatal self-deception. After the rousing performance at the EM 2022 right into the final, work was not carried out stringently enough, while the competition, as was evident during the World Cup preliminary round, made progress.

The German selection would have had to play at their performance limit to be able to get into the round of 16. There are various reasons why it didn’t come to that, but it also has to do with the injuries to important players. But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not be able to escape responsibility. The eloquent national coach is up for discussion.

Voss-Tecklenburg has no time to lose

The fact that the defensive was a shaky construct that had to be readjusted several times may be due to bad luck with injuries. But other nations that were no less battered, such as the Netherlands or France, were better prepared to overcome bottlenecks.

The national coach tried to quickly catch up with private lessons in Wyong, which had not been given sufficient consideration during the preparation for system issues that started in early June. Too late. During a World Cup it’s almost impossible to try out new formations under pressure and then still be successful. Good teams, even less talented ones, benefit from practiced automatisms in interaction. Then a gathering of players condenses into a powerful team, it can develop a dynamic and carry it far.

Marc Heinrich, Brisbane

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has the know-how and instinct for such processes. It’s only been a year since she showed that ability during the European Championships in England. If she manages to work through the mistakes before and during the World Cup in a convincing manner, then she is the right woman for a more successful future for the German team. It is important not to lose any time. Qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is scheduled for autumn.

