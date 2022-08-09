Rome, 9 August 2022 – Will it therefore be the governor of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini (reformist ‘cubed’ as he likes to say of himself), who will ‘inherit’ the Democratic Party if Letta loses the next political elections? So it seems, and from many signs. Net of the (hard) controversy of Bonaccini himself against the famous, nowadays, ‘parachutists’ (also called ‘paratroopers’) that the national team wants to put between his feet, on the territories (in Emilia-Romagna, and also in Tuscany), the powerful governor has filtered out two things, both very clear. The first is that “we must not and cannot leave ‘reformism’ to Calenda and the third-party politicians”. The second, from the political point of view much more demanding and, also, threatening, is that “the Democratic Party cannot and must not become the reduced number of the DS”. Positions and words that are paired with those of the former Renzians (reformist base) who already say that “we have to go and look for the votes house by house”, but they mean those of the “moderates”, not “on the left”. Basically, both the Lotti-Guerini area and Bonaccini (and others) not only ‘suffer’ from the agreement with Verdi-SI which unbalances the Pd “to the left”, but also the return in grand style of the left dem (that internal) that pushes for this horizon and that, even, wants to ‘mend’ with the 5 Stars. As Francesco Boccia (formerly Lettiano, then Gypsy, now Latvian ‘left’ again) explains in an interview, “Pd and M5s, although divided in the vote, must travel on parallel tracks to the post-vote”. Net of the implicit reference to Dorotea’s ‘parallel convergences’, the point remains. The left dem (the Orlando-Provenzano-Bettini axis) is not only ‘super happy’ with Calenda’s farewell, to the center-left alliance, but can’t wait to rejoin, in Parliament, with Conte and the 5S. …