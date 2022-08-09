Home World EU tourist visas to Russians. Finland and Estonia ask the EU to stop: visiting Europe is not a human right
EU tourist visas to Russians. Finland and Estonia ask the EU to stop: visiting Europe is not a human right

EU tourist visas to Russians. Finland and Estonia ask the EU to stop: visiting Europe is not a human right

Stop the tourist visas for Russian citizens. The appeal, destination Brussels, comes, a few hours later, from the leaders of Finland ed Estonia. The two Baltic states are in fact, among the countries bordering Moscow, those that in recent weeks have observed the cross-border movement of people who, in particular from nearby St. Petersburg, but not only, have crossed the border: in some cases, not only to stay or move to the Estonian and Finnish territories, but also to take a plane to other countries of the Union, to the Mediterranean seaside destinations or to the capitals and cities of art.

