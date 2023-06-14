Home » Vox and the PP reach a preliminary agreement to govern Burgos in coalition
by admin
06/14/2023 at 1:45 p.m.

The representative of Vox, Fernando Martínez Acitores, confirms the understanding to convert the popular Cristina Ayala into mayoress

Vox has announced this Wednesday that it has reached a preliminary agreement with the PP to govern the Burgos City Council in coalition, according to which the popular candidate, Cristina Ayala, she would become the mayoress, the first in the history of the city, and the representative of Vox, Fernando Martinez Acitores, I would be the vice mayor.

It was Martínez Acitores who confirmed this pre-agreement to the media, although he added that “some fringes” are missingsuch as the distribution of municipal powers between both parties, after the various meetings held in recent days.

the socialist Daniel de la Rosaafter being the candidate on the most voted list with twelve councillors, had offered the PP an agreement as a priority partner and even formed part of the government, always with the socialist as mayor.

At the moment, the pre-agreement has not yet been made official, apparently due to the existence of the aforementioned fringes in the negotiation that are yet to be closed, although there are “good tune” according to Martinez Acitores.

Who would be deputy mayor considers it practically certain that the model of the Castilla and leon meeting, with a coalition government of PP and Vox.

