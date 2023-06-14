RABEN SITTAM A long and highly successful partnership with Parà Tempotest – Companies

An example of how the quality and excellence of Made in Italy is distributed throughout Europe and throughout the world is certainly the partnership between Raben SITTAM and Parà Tempotest®. For over 30 years, in fact, the Italian Business Unit of the European logistics group Raben Group and the Italian Family Company which has been producing fabrics of aesthetic value and high technical quality for three generations, have been working side by side to internationalize the Italian manufacturing tradition on a global level .

The one between Raben SITTAM and Parà Tempotest® is a partnership that goes beyond the classic customer – supplier relationship, it is a combination of shared values ​​ranging from sustainability, innovation, human capital, up to love for tradition, quality and final customer satisfaction. For over one hundred years, Parà Tempotest® has been pursuing a full-cycle verticalized production that develops between Zone (BS) – where the spinning takes place – the production site of Pontirolo (BG) and the logistics plant of Sovico (MB), equipped a storage capacity of 100,000 rolls of fabric and a handling capacity of over 3,000 incoming and outgoing rolls per day.

Raben Group trucks are responsible for loading and transporting the packaged product to the Cornaredo (MI) warehouses on a daily basis. From here, this is distributed to final recipients throughout Europe, in particular Germany, France, Poland and the Scandinavian countries, exploiting the potential of a proprietary network of over 600 direct international connections per day and of a structure of six Eurohubs, capable of integrating the regular and direct transport routes, as well as guaranteeing rigorous and timely connections between all the European depots of the Group.