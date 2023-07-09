Vrástil and Šimánek dominated the B final at the rowing WC in Lucerne

In a closely watched battle of Czech skiers, the more experienced Lenka Lukšová defeated Anna Šantrůčková and secured her place in the nomination for the September World Championship in Belgrade. Lukšová was second in final B, Šantrůčková third with a distance of 1.08 seconds.

Pavlína Flamíková and Radka Novotníková also took third place in the “B” category in the doubles category without a wheelhouse and finished ninth overall. The doubles foursome consisting of Filip Zima, Marek Diblík, Dalibor Neděla, Jan Potůček and Simona Pašková, Alžběta Zavadilová, Eliška Podrazilová, Markéta Nedělová said goodbye to the SP with 4th place.

No Czech crew advanced to the final A in Lucerne.

