Vsetínský Klhůfek regrets the missed chances, but is proud of his team. Now she intends to devote herself to the twins

At the beginning of extra time, he had two chances, but first he was caught by goalkeeper Zlína Huf and then he narrowly missed the goal. Pavel Klhůfek, the forward of the Vsetín ice hockey players, was very sorry that he failed to score the winning goal in the setting of the sixth final of the first league playoff and return the series to Lapač. In the end, his team lost 2:3 in the city of Baťa and the season ended for him.

