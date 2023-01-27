Home Sports Vuelta San Juan: stage and leader’s jersey in Lopez. Super Ganna is second
Vuelta San Juan: stage and leader’s jersey in Lopez. Super Ganna is second

Vuelta San Juan: stage and leader's jersey in Lopez. Super Ganna is second

The Colombian detaches everyone on the last climb. Pippo arrives at 30 ”, behind him Higuita at 39” and Bernal at 40 ”. Evenepoel 7th at 1’09”. Sixth stage tomorrow

Colombian party in the fifth stage of the Vuelta San Juan: Chimbas-Alto Colorado of 173.7 km. Among the top 6, there are no less than five runners from the South American country. In the stage that ended with the climb leading to the finish line in Alto Colorado, the decisive action was scored by Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin) who preceded Filippo Ganna (Ineos) by 30 seconds. Behind the hour record holder Sergio Higuita (Bora) at 39” who preceded Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Einer Rubio (Movistar) by 40” in the sprint for the last step of the podium. In seventh position, behind by 1’09”, the world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step). A stage that still saw the Italian Manuele Tarozzi (Green Project Bardiani) as protagonist, on the run until the last climb in the company of the Argentine Messineo.

In the general standings Miguel Angel Lopez is the new leader with a 30” lead over Ganna, 44” over Higuita and 50” over Bernal. Eighth position for Evenepoel at 1’19”.

Tomorrow the sixth stage with start and finish at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome for 144.9 km.

January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 23:58)

See also  China's smart manufacturing makes the Winter Paralympics warmer-Original- Overseas Network

