Colombian party in the fifth stage of the Vuelta San Juan: Chimbas-Alto Colorado of 173.7 km. Among the top 6, there are no less than five runners from the South American country. In the stage that ended with the climb leading to the finish line in Alto Colorado, the decisive action was scored by Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin) who preceded Filippo Ganna (Ineos) by 30 seconds. Behind the hour record holder Sergio Higuita (Bora) at 39” who preceded Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Einer Rubio (Movistar) by 40” in the sprint for the last step of the podium. In seventh position, behind by 1’09”, the world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step). A stage that still saw the Italian Manuele Tarozzi (Green Project Bardiani) as protagonist, on the run until the last climb in the company of the Argentine Messineo.