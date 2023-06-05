Vyškov did not break tradition, but his pearls will be of interest among the elite

The one-goal loss from Zlín gave them decent hopes for revenge. However, Vyškov football players could not manage it in the Drnovice asylum (0:0). They didn’t come up with anything against the Shoemakers and thus submitted to the iron tradition. The play-off for the Fortuna League was played for the third time and continues to feature 100% successful teams from the top league. Last year Bohemians 1905 dealt with Opava and Teplice with Vlašimi. In 2019, Karviná and Příbram defended their first league status, while Jihlava and Brno remained in the second league.

