With crucial Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games played every four days on average last month, one player stood out as the biggest differentiator in the intense and unique race to reach the playoffs. For his continued brilliance as Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv finished the month with a six-game winning streak, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv’s Wade Baldwin is Euroleague Basketball’s MVP pick for March. Baldwin ranked second among all EuroLeague players with 18.7 points per game on the month; fourth in the performance evaluation index with an average of 20.3; and sixth in assists, with 5.0 per game. His enormous influence on Maccabi’s fortunes was highlighted by the fact that he led the team in PIRs, goals, assists or all three in five of seven games in March. More importantly, when the most decisive month of the calendar was over, Maccabi stood alone in fifth place with one foot in the playoffs.

The MVP of the Month award is now in his 18th season. The winner is chosen by Euroleague Basketball based on his and his team’s performance during the month in question. March’s prize was based on the seven or eight games all teams played last month. Baldwin won the first such award in his four-year EuroLeague career, which totaled 120 games. It is Maccabi’s first monthly award since Alex Tyus won it in January 2019.