Off to the second round of the first phase: the Iranians snatch their first success (2-0) just before the final whistle with goals by Cheshmi and Rezaeian. Ten Brits from ’86’

by our correspondent Fabio Licari

The second round of the World Cup starts with Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales, all of which came in added time. At the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, the first success of the Iranians in Qatar 2022 after the 6-2 defeat against England on their debut came thanks to goals by Cheshmi in the 98th minute and Rezaeian in the 101st minute, at the end of a match with many chances and posts (two of the Iranians), thus temporarily taking 3 points in Group B. Wales in ten from the 86th minute (goalkeeper Hennessey sent off). Tonight at 8 pm Italian time the other group match, which will complete the second day, with the United States and England on the pitch at the Al Bayt stadium.

November 25, 2022 (change November 25, 2022 | 1:11 pm)

