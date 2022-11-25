The second round of the World Cup starts with Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales, all of which came in added time. At the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, the first success of the Iranians in Qatar 2022 after the 6-2 defeat against England on their debut came thanks to goals by Cheshmi in the 98th minute and Rezaeian in the 101st minute, at the end of a match with many chances and posts (two of the Iranians), thus temporarily taking 3 points in Group B. Wales in ten from the 86th minute (goalkeeper Hennessey sent off). Tonight at 8 pm Italian time the other group match, which will complete the second day, with the United States and England on the pitch at the Al Bayt stadium.