2023 could be the summer of the walking holiday.

Fare a walking holiday is an experience to be had always and in any case. Because it changes your life, because it reconnects you with yourself and nature, because it’s discovered in the purest sense, because it’s zero impact (or almost) and because it’s a beautiful, healthy and intelligent way to rediscover more sustainable rhythms.

Walking holiday: 9 tips to organize it

A walking trip is not necessarily an extreme experience, it can be done alone or in company, it can last a weekend like a week, a month or several months, for those who can afford it, and can be organized anywhere, from the mountain to the sea, from the plain to small villages. Or maybe from these 15 Italian paths among the most beautiful to do.

Of course, a walking holiday must be carefully prepared, to get all the beauty out of it and avoid the most frequent and annoying drawbacks. But what is there to know before tackling this experience? Among the many things certainly these 9.

1. Leave problems and everyday life at home

A journey is a different experience, which frees the mind and body from the toxins of everyday life, but in order for this to happen, you must first of all want to make a clean break.

2. Be prepared to adapt

A journey is not an all inclusive holiday but requires a good spirit of adaptation. Open your mind to surprise and the unexpected, don’t plan too much and appreciate what the journey brings you to meet.

3. Value meetings

Beyond what you see, it’s who you meet that constitutes the true value of the journey. Sure, in times of pandemic everything could be more difficult, especially empathy between people, but don’t close the door to the meeting and let yourself be guided by discovery.

4. Distinguish between superfluous and necessary

It applies to what you put in your backpack and what clutters your mind. The essential and lightness, material and immaterial, will lead you to give a different value, absolute and relative, to everything around you.

5. Accept the unexpected

During a walking holiday the unexpected is the order of things and little or nothing is truly irremediable. Taking the wrong road, arriving in the dark or not finding food, if taken with the right attitude, are small unexpected events that can teach you a lot. First of all to manage them and give them the right weight.

6. Go untraceable

Yes, bring the phone, it can always be useful. But ignore notifications, ignore phone calls, ignore anything that can distract your mind from the here and now. And if you can’t do without it, dedicate a few minutes a day to contact the really dear and important people.

7. Learn to live with others

Even on an individual journey, you will likely find yourself surrounded by people. They go the same way as you, they stop in the same places as you, they have more or less the same needs as you. Open your mind to meeting and sharing, it is an essential part of the journey.

8. Take it slow

A walking holiday is not a search for a record, it is not a performance. The journey is an experience of discovering the inner peace of conscious slowness. Walk slowly, savor every step and every breath, look around you.

9. Discover the silence

Silence is now such a rare experience in our lives that it even scares us a little. But there is nothing more beautiful than just hearing the silence around you, listening to the sound of your steps, the hiss of your breath, the sounds of nature.

Credits photo: it.depositphotos.com

Advertising