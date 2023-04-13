Ivan Marinković interviewed Miljana Kulić after he found out that the Center for Social Work came to the Cooperative because of her.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“This morning, the Center for Social Work, control after her aggressive behavior towards me, the Center for Social Work and control had to work, all morning. They came here, they were in the apartment,” said Marija to Marinković, after which the father of little Željko went to talk to Miljana Kulić.

“You are unhappy, you don’t work on yourself a bit. When they pat you on the shoulder, you feel great. You are irrelevant to me, when I was walking with Željko, he asked me: ‘Dad, are these people happy?’, I I think there was no one there, I was shocked, but he recognizes this right here. He’s not happy with you, and you just skip over it, because it’s hard for you to say something like that. You don’t do anything on that front to get your life in order. He needs to know that his mother has a guy she chose, the child sees and feels it. He goes where he likes,” Ivan Miljani said, and she listened carefully.



Ivan Marinković and Miljana Kulić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“Now I am much more interested in that child, I would prefer that tomorrow when he comes to me and Jelena, he is satisfied. That is why you are dissatisfied, because you feel everything I told you. I would like the most if you were okay, if unless I call tomorrow and Marija answers,” Ivan continued, to which Miljana told him: “You are right about most things, I am currently unhappy because my mother does not accept Zola. The child is connected to me and I know that he feels when I am happy and when I am not”.

“My mother blackmails me and I can’t be happy because of her“, said Miljana Kulić, who still does not speak to her mother after their big conflict, adding that she wants to take her life into her own hands.



Marija and Miljana Kulić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

