Home Business The trend in profitability worries the brand industry
Business

The trend in profitability worries the brand industry

by admin
The trend in profitability worries the brand industry

Caution on the profitability of the branded industry. According to the Centromarca Conjunctural Observatory created by Ref Ricerche on a sample of top managers of associated companies, only 23% expect an increase in profits and half of them will be stable compared to 2022. This sentiment is the direct consequence of pressure on production costs and energy which in 2022 led 6% of the associated industries to produce at a loss and 43% to record reduced profits, by more than 10% in 22% of cases. The dynamics of prices recorded in recent months is due to the need to pass on the extra costs incurred downstream. New tensions on production costs could create difficulties for companies, also in light of the fact that recourse to credit is more onerous due to the increase in interest rates. Among the positive notes, the survey does not highlight liquidity problems, considered adequate for the needs of the current activity by 75% of companies. Among other things, the Centromarca Observatory, which is associated with about 200 large companies that produce packaged consumer goods with a turnover of 58 billion euros, an added value of 11 billion euros and directly employ almost 100,000 workers , confirms the weak trend in the dynamics of consumption in the first months of 2023. From the comparison with the same period of 2022, the percentage of those reporting a decline in sales grows from 21% to 34%, while it decreases (from 53% to 41% %) the stock of companies that record an increase. Inventories remain “normal” for 67% of companies, “too high” for 16% and “too low” for 17%.

See also  China, manufacturing PMI: the two 'faces' of the data. That of the Beijing government and the other unofficial

The prospects appear cautiously positive: the percentage of the sample who believes that an increase in sales is probable in the next six months goes from 17% to 36% and that of those who consider a reduction possible from 39% to 28%. For 96% of those interviewed, employment levels should remain stable. Energy prices remain under close observation: 84% of the sample states that the most intense phase of tensions has been overcome, but considers that costs will settle at higher levels than those prevailing before the conflict in Ukraine. Centromarca positively evaluates the Government’s decision to cut the contributions paid by employees with medium-low incomes, for a value of over three billion euros for the period May – December 2023. «It is a contribution to support purchasing power – underlines Vittorio Cino, general manager of Centromarca -. And it is a further response to the requests made by industrial and distribution companies in a phase of particularly weak demand. We now hope that other interventions in support of families and businesses will materialize. For example, the cut in the tax burden and the launch of measures that favor investments and the dimensional growth of companies».

You may also like

China Exports Rebound Sharply, Boosted by Sino-Russian Trade,...

23-year-old college dropout became multi-millionaire with drones

Runner killed by bear, if you get eaten...

A conversation with the AI ​​about jokes and...

Piazza Affari closes unchanged, Enel subdued (-3.9%)

Jianghai District held a symposium for outstanding enterprises...

China: Trade with Russia now larger than with...

Berlin agrees to supply Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine

Stellantis accelerates on electric. Tavares: “Strategy of growth,...

China’s import and export with Russia increased significantly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy