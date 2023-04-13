Actor to play himself and tell his story, but strictly “with a smile” and to send a message of hope because in the end “the good stories exist, and there are many”. Filippo Laganà the actor really does it, in the footsteps of his father Rodolfo, but this time the script was really different from any other. In the film ‘Friends for the skin’, with the co-production of Rai Cinema, he plays himself and recounts his existence as a 26-year-old boy who suddenly falls into the tunnel of the disease, until – on 28 January 2019 – a liver transplant saves his life. An experience that Filippo recounts on the occasion of the presentation to the Ministry of Health of the XXVI National Day for the donation and transplantation of organs and tissues, on 16 April.

“Today I can say – he says – that I won thanks to a smile, and I think it is essential, being able, to tell good stories and not just bad stories. The problem is that we are used to hearing bad stories told, while good ones, like mine , are actually many more, but they don’t make the news“. “I was born as an actor, I have a dad who does this job, and that’s what I want to do. It’s my life and I can’t live without it,” he says, but certainly a role like this implies a special involvement. The story “comes from me, it’s mine: I had a serious problem while I was in the United States, Wilson’s syndrome. I had to return to Italy and was immediately admitted to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic where I had a liver transplant Some time later, doing an interview with Rai, the idea of ​​producing this film was born. I believe that in life you have to be daring, but it’s very difficult to be daring on issues like this, so I thank Rai Cinema which allowed us to tell everything This”.

The film was broadcast a few days ago by Rai and over 2 million people saw it. A great joy for Filippo, and not just professionally: “For me this is a way of thanking whoever gave me the organ, only in this way can I do it. This is meant to be a story of hope, of rebirth and which invites us to face the life in a completely different way, with much more awareness and much more cheerfulness, something that hasn’t been seen lately. What I’m launching with the film – he underlines – is a message of the will to live”. From the young actor also a strong invitation not to be afraid to donate organs: “Already when I was in the hospital I gave my will in favor of the donation. I met a world of wonderful people, whose existence and work I previously ignored, “because dozens of professionals move to do a transplant. And to those who are afraid to donate, I allow myself to say that they are wrong, because this is a gift that can be given in life to give a future to another person”. As for the donor, his ‘best friend’, “I actually talk to him and thank him every day, and I share everyday life with him. I just hope – he says with a smile – that he can feel proud, that’s all” .