Walter Magnifico: Isn't it still burning in Messina after losing Race 3 here in Pesaro?

Walter Magnifico: Isn’t it still burning in Messina after losing Race 3 here in Pesaro?

Walter Magnifico, manager of VL Pesaro, enters the dispute between Ettore Messina and Ario Costa in the last few hours with these words, reported by RealOlimpiaMilano.

“Respect for other people’s considerations is the basis of good living, even if he doesn’t share it, but defining it bizarre I really think he was disrespectful towards a colleague of his. It seems to me in bad taste to bring up the episode of the coin in the 1989 semi-final, the dynamics now publicly clarified by the protagonists have unequivocally unfairly denied us the possibility of being able to play in the final for the Scudetto. The Bo-Mi duopoly does exist. But deep down it still hurts him to have lost match 3 here in Pesaro?

