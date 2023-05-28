A man was arrested in Kraljevo for attacking his father Info

A man from Kraljevo is suspected of having attacked his father and inflicted minor physical injuries on him.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

He suspects that on May 27, in the family home, in an intoxicated state, physically attacked his father (67) and caused minor physical injuries to him. The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

The man will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kraljevo with a criminal complaint.

